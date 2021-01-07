Biden poised to tap Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead Commerce Department

National Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary, two people familiar with the matter say, in a round of Cabinet positions that could be announced on Friday.

Raimondo is the first woman governor of Rhode Island, and has served in the role since her election in 2014. She was among the women considered to serve as Biden’s vice president, and has been praised for her leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She is currently under quarantine after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19, but that is expected to end Friday. Like other nominees who are near Biden, she would have to test negative to be at any announcement event with him.

At the same time as commerce secretary, Biden is also planning to unveil leaders for the Labor Department and the Small Business Administration.

Biden is expected to lean on his commerce secretary to rebuild relationships with a business community that has had a sometimes fractured relationship with the Trump White House. While the Republican President has often touted support from different businesses, pro-business groups like the Chamber of Commerce have often been critical of Trump.

Prior to serving as governor, Raimondo was elected to serve as general treasurer of Rhode Island in 2010. She also co-founded Point Judith Capital, an early stage venture capital firm.

Raimondo was also a contender to be the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, CNN previously reported, but Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the post.

Before Biden announced Becerra as his pick, Raimondo said at a news conference that she would not be Biden’s HHS secretary and that her focus was on her duties in her home state. The New York Times reported earlier this month that labor unions helped block Raimondo from becoming Biden’s pick to lead HHS because of her record on pension changes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.