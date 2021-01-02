Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized

National Politics

(CNN) The homes of the two highest-ranking members of Congress — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have been vandalized, police said, after the Senate stalled Friday on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 for millions of Americans.

After McConnell's Louisville home was marked with graffiti early Saturday morning, the Kentucky Republican denounced the incident as a "radical tantrum."

"Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum," McConnell said in a statement.

"Were's (sic) my money" was scrawled on McConnell's front door in what looks like white spray paint, according to photos from the scene taken by CNN affiliate WDRB.

Louisville Metro Police Department's 5th Division is investigating the matter and have not yet identified any suspect(s), spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.