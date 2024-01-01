Someone could start the new year a new millionaire as Powerball jackpot surges to $810 million

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has jumped into the New Year, swelling to an estimated $810 million after the final drawing of 2023 yielded no grand prize winners Saturday night.

The big prize will be up for grabs Monday night, and if won, the lucky player will have the option to start the new year with a lump-sum payment of an estimated $408.9 million, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were white balls 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

While no one nabbed the jackpot, several tickets matched the first five numbers to win big prizes.

Tickets in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee won $1 million each. Another two tickets, sold in Texas and West Virginia, won $2 million prizes because their player included the Power Play feature, according to Powerball’s website.

The last time the jackpot was won was on October 11, when a ticket from California scored a staggering $1.76 billion. The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

So far, no one has come forward to claim their prize, and they have one year from October 11 to do so. If no one comes forward, the money will go to California public schools, according to Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the state lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

