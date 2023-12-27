Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winner Wednesday night

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — An estimated $760 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.

The lottery’s next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 ET.

After more than two months with no grand prize winner, the jackpot now carries a lump-sum option estimated at $382.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on October 11, when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball. Tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

