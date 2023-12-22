Prices fell last month for the first time since April 2020

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

New York (CNN) — Last month, for the first time since April 2020, prices fell on a monthly basis.

US inflation slowed further in November, and consumer spending continued to outpace expectations, according to a closely watched report released Friday by the Commerce Department.

November’s Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a comprehensive measure of prices US households pay for goods and services, declined 0.1% from the month before, bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.6%.

It’s the first time the headline PCE index went negative on a monthly basis since early in the pandemic. Annually, it’s a marked improvement from a 2.9% rate in October.

The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge — the “core” Personal Consumption Expenditures price index that excludes energy and food prices — also cooled to 3.2% for the year ended in November. That’s a step back from October’s annual increase of 3.4% and a step closer to the central bank’s 2% target rate.

The core PCE price index is at its lowest annual rate since March 2021.

“More importantly, the six-month annualized average rate of inflation is now up 1.87%, indicating easing inflation pressures in contrast with the 4% pace of core inflation during the first six months of the year,” Joe Brusuelas, principal and chief economist at RSM US, wrote in a note on Friday. “These data are consistent with a strong and growing economy bolstered by income gains above inflation and a dynamic labor market as inflation eases.”

Economists were expecting core inflation to rise by 0.2% from the month before and for an annual increase of 3.4%, according to consensus estimates on FactSet.

﻿The Commerce Department’s latest Personal Income and Outlays report also showed that consumer spending increased 0.2% from the month before. Economists had expected it to remain flat.

When adjusting for inflation, spending ramped up 0.3% on the month.

“There is no glaring fault line in the household balance sheet, and the proof positive is the continued strength in consumer spending that we’ve seen,” Moody’s Analytics economist Matt Colyar said in an interview Friday.

Friday’s report is yet another confirmation that consumers aren’t as financially tapped out as economists initially thought they would be at this time of year.

Last week, the Commerce Department reported that sales at US retailers rose 0.3% for the month, according to data that’s adjusted for seasonality but not inflation. Economists had expected those sales to fall by nearly that amount.

“The retail sales numbers were good, we continue to see job growth and wage gains, and that is supporting consumer spending growth in late-2023,” Gus Faucher, senior vice president and chief economist of the PNC Financial Services Group, told CNN in an interview.

Household finances remained strong in November, with personal income growing 0.4%, a slight acceleration from the 0.3% increases seen in the two months prior.

Savings grew as well. The personal saving rate (savings as a percentage of disposable income) ticked higher to 4.1% from 4% the month before.

