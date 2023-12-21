Honda recalling 2.6 million vehicles for a fuel pump issue

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

New York (CNN) — Honda is recalling 2.6 million cars, SUVs, vans and pickups in the United States because the fuel pump could fail. If that happens while driving, the vehicle could suddenly lose power.

Honda recalled more than 620,000 vehicles in 2021 for the same issue. This latest recall includes many new vehicles that were not included in the one two years ago.

Models being recalled include the 2019 and 2020 model year Honda Accord, 2019 Honda Odyssey, 2019 Honda Pilot, 2019 Honda Ridgeline and many other Honda and Acura models. Acura is Honda’s luxury brand.

Vehicle owners will be asked to bring their vehicle to a Honda or Acura dealer to have the fuel pump replaced at no charge. Honda will begin notifying owners in early February. Not enough parts are available to fix all the vehicles involved at once, Honda said in a statement. Owners will be notified in separate waves over time to bring their vehicles in for repair as parts are available, Honda noted.

Honda and Acura owners can also check if their vehicle will be involved in the recall by visiting www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com and entering the vehicle identification number or VIN.

Honda is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue, according to papers filed with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

