BP pauses oil tanker transits through Red Sea. Oil prices surge

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — BP said Monday that it would pause all shipments through the Red Sea because of increased attacks on vessels by Houthi militants in Yemen.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” the company said in a statement. “We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

Oil rose sharply on the news. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 1.1% to $77 a barrel. US oil rose 1% to $72 a barrel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

