Asking rents in November post the biggest drop in over three years

Washington, DC (CNN) — There is no doubt that rent is too high for many Americans, but as a result of a recent boom in the construction of apartment buildings, rents are beginning to come down.

The median asking rent in November declined 2.1% from a year before to $1,967. It’s the biggest annual drop since February 2020 – according to a report on Wednesday from Redfin, a real estate company.

Asking rents were also down 0.6% from October.

Rent prices ﻿in this study reflect the median asking price of apartments that were available for new renters during the report month, ﻿not the median of what all renters are paying.

Still, this drop pales in comparison with how quickly rent costs have climbed in the past few years. Rents are still up 22.1% from November 2019, before the pandemic housing boom, and are just 4.2% below the $2,054 record high hit in August 2022.

But the amount landlords can ask has lost some steam over the last year and a half as more apartments hit the market. As a consequence, many landlords are now struggling to fill vacancies, and some are cutting their asking rents.

Even some landlords who aren’t cutting the monthly rent payment just yet are offering one-time sweeteners, known as concessions, to attract renters. These include incentives such as a free month’s rent or reduced parking costs – according to the report.

Renters are finally catching a bit of a break, said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist, in a statement.

“Better deals are easier to come by because landlords are doling out concessions and rents have started falling in a meaningful way,” Fairweather said. “Rising supply also means renters have more good options to choose from.”

With high home prices and soaring mortgage rates, buying a home has become out of reach for many would-be homebuyers, who instead are turning to renting she said.

Fairweather said Americans are starting to tighten their belts due to economic uncertainty. That, plus slowing household formation and affordability challenges driven by inflation are also contributing to bringing down rent.

“Still, we may see more renters jump into the homebuying market next year as home-sale prices and mortgage rates tick down,” she said.

Apartment construction still going strong

The number of completed apartments in the U.S. rose 7% in the third quarter from a year ago to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.2 million, which is one of the highest levels of the last three decades, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The third quarter is the most recent period for which data is available.

There are more apartments in the pipeline, but construction is beginning to level off. Apartment starts fell 26.2% year over year in the third quarter to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million, according to the Census Bureau and HUD.

But with more buildings, renters have more choice. As a result, vacancies are rising. The rental vacancy rate rose to 6.6% in the third quarter according to the Census Bureau, which was the highest level since the first quarter of 2021.

Rents climb in the Midwest, fall in the West

Median asking rents held steady or fell in November in all regions except the Midwest, where asking rents climbed 4.6% to $1,434.

But while the price of rent rose in the Midwest, it was still less than rent in other regions where it dropped. Median asking rent in the West was down 1.8% from last year to $2,347; in the South it was down .4% to $1,635, and in the Northeast it was unchanged at $2,447.

The relatively attractive cost of living in the Midwest, which is the most affordable region in the country, is attracting people who are prioritizing housing affordability and increasing demand, Redfin found.

