Unilever investigated in the UK over ‘green’ claims about its products

London (CNN) — The maker of Dove soap and Cif floor cleaner is being investigated by the UK antitrust regulator over concerns that it is “misleading” shoppers about how environmentally friendly its products are.

An “initial review” into Unilever’s marketing tactics “uncovered a range of concerning practices,” the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Tuesday, as it announced a formal probe into the consumer goods giant.

“CMA is concerned that Unilever may be overstating how green certain products are through the use of vague and broad claims, unclear statements around recyclability, and ‘natural’-looking images and logos,” the CMA said.

The move is part of a wider investigation by the regulator into “greenwashing” by firms, which it expanded in January to include fast-moving consumer goods companies such as Unilever.

“Essentials like detergent, kitchen spray, and toiletries are the kinds of items you put in your supermarket basket every time you shop,” said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell. “More and more people are trying to do their bit to help protect the environment, but we’re worried many are being misled by so-called ‘green’ products that aren’t what they seem.”

According to the CMA, Unilever’s claims about some ingredients may exaggerate how natural the product is, while use of imagery such as green leaves creates an impression that some products “are more environmentally friendly than they actually are.”

Claims about the recyclability of certain products “may be unclear, as they fail to specify whether they relate to all or part of a product or packaging,” the CMA added.

Unilever said it was “surprised and disappointed” by the investigation but would cooperate with the CMA. “We… refute that our claims are in any way misleading,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“Unilever is committed to making responsible claims about the benefits of our products on our packs and to these being transparent and clear,” the spokesperson added, noting that Unilever’s products contain information about how to dispose of the packaging after use.

