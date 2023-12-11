Federal jury says Google’s app store violated antitrust law

By Brian Fung, CNN

(CNN) — Google’s app store practices violate US antitrust law and the search giant has illegally operated a monopoly in Android app distribution, a federal jury said Monday evening.

The verdict in a years-long battle between Epic Games — maker of the hit video game “Fortnite” — and the technology giant marks a significant victory for critics of Google’s app store terms and practices.

Epic and Google had sparred for weeks in a closely watched federal trial over everything from the fees Google charges for in-app purchases to Google’s contract terms that restrict competing app stores from Android devices.

“Victory over Google!” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a post on X. “After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts.”

In a statement, Google said it would challenge the landmark verdict that could lead to sweeping changes to the company’s app store business.

“Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform,” said Wilson White, vice president of government affairs and public policy at Google. “The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

A separate proceeding is expected to begin in the new year regarding possible remedies targeting Google’s app store and could seek to change how Google collects its fees from developers or make it easier for Android devices to host third-party app stores.

For now, the outcome of the high-profile court battle stands in contrast to a similar case Epic has pursued against Apple over its app store. After being largely defeated on its most central allegations in the lower courts, Epic has appealed its case against Apple to the US Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

