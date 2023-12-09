UPenn board of trustees will gather Sunday as crisis mounts over President Liz Magill’s controversial testimony

By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — The University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees plans to gather Sunday, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The huddle comes as the board faces growing calls from donors, business leaders and elected officials to oust university President Liz Magill following her disastrous testimony before Congress Tuesday.

The Penn student newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the Philadelphia Inquirer both reported the news earlier.

The board of trustees, the body empowered with hiring and firing university leaders, plans to gather virtually at 5 pm ET on Sunday, one of the sources told CNN.

It’s not clear whether Magill’s future will be discussed at the meeting but, considering the flood of rebuke, it’s hard to imagine that Magill’s future won’t be a central focus.

University representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

A bipartisan group of more than 70 members of Congress sent a letter to the boards of Penn, Harvard and MIT on Friday demanding Magill and her counterparts get removed.

That echoed calls from the powerful Wharton Advisory Board and former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, who exclusively told CNN removing Magill is not “even debatable.”

One mega donor, Ross Stevens, is threatening to cancel a massive gift, now valued at about $100 million worth of shares, if Magill doesn’t leave.

