Telehealth orthodontics company SmileDirectClub shuts down

New York (CNN) — SmileDirectClub, the international direct-to-consumer dentistry and orthodonistry company that sold teeth aligners, has shut down less than three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The telehealth company, founded in 2014, said in a statement posted on its website Friday that it “has made the incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately.” It thanked customers for their “support and letting us improve over 2 million smiles and lives.”

Because a typical SmileDirectClub teeth-straightening course takes 4-6 months, some existing customers may be stranded in the middle of treatment. The company encouraged customers to consult local dentist offices if they wish to continue their care.

SmileDirectClub had once heralded itself as an affordable alternative to traditional orthodontics with a mission “to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone.” Its aligners cost around $2,000, while clear aligners purchased through more traditional routes at brick-and-mortar medical offices can cost around $5,000.

While customers will not receive new aligners to finish out their treatment course, those who financed their SmileDirectClub plans “are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program,” the company said. It added that refund eligibility will be determined as the next steps in the bankruptcy process are ironed out.

SmileDirectClub did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The Nashville-based company, which had major retailers like Walmart and CVS carrying its products, announced its bankruptcy filing in late September, saying that the restructuring would “allow SmileDirectClub to thrive as an international oral care leader for many years to come” and emphasizing its intention “to continue to provide affordable and accessible oral care to its customers without disruption.”

On Friday, SmileDirectClub took part in a scheduled hearing “to consider conditional relief” at US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents.

