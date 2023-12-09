Elon Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may be restored on X

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Elon Musk says he may restore conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, pending the results of an unscientific poll of his followers.

The move comes after Musk previously said he would not lift the ban on Jones, despite some users’ requests, because of his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk said he disagreed with Jones’ comments about Sandy Hook but asked, “are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not?”

“If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for X financially, but principles matter more than money,” Musk said. The poll asking Musk’s followers whether Jones should be reinstated showed Jones’ return winning by a healthy margin as of Saturday afternoon.

Musk is considering reinstating Jones at a time when X has come under fire for allowing hate speech to remain active on the platform, and because of Musk’s own promotion of an antisemitic conspiracy theory and the dangerous “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. More than a dozen major brands in recent weeks suspended their advertising spending on X, dealing a major blow to the company’s main revenue stream.

Musk has aggressively defended what he calls his “free speech” stance, telling advertisers in an interview last month to “go f**k yourself” even as he apologized for his post boosting the antisemitic conspiracy theory. Musk last week also called for the firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger after the entertainment giant — previously one of the platform’s largest brand partners — pulled its ad dollars from X last month.

Twitter permanently suspended Jones and other accounts linked to his website, InfoWars, in September 2018, citing abusive behavior and following similar moves by YouTube, Apple and Facebook. Twitter’s ban came one month after Jones had been temporarily suspended after he posted a video saying, “Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.”

In a series of tweets from Twitter’s safety team at the time, Twitter said, “Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ previous violations.”

A month after banning Jones and the main InfoWars account, Twitter banned more than a dozen additional accounts affiliated with the website.

After Musk acquired the platform, he reinstated a number of previously banned accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, as well as those of prominent election deniers and far-right and neo-Nazi figures.

But Musk said in November 2022 that he would not reinstate Jones’ account, even as he brought back other controversial figures. The billionaire explained his position at the time by citing Bible scripture and his own personal experience losing his first child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

When some users responded with frustration to Musk’s decision not to restore Jones’ account, Musk responded on the platform: “Too bad.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.