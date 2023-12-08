European Union agrees to regulate potentially harmful effects of artificial intelligence

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — European Union lawmakers struck a deal Friday agreeing to one of the world’s first major comprehensive artificial intelligence laws.

The landmark legislation, called the AI Act, sets up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks associated with the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation bans harmful AI practices “considered to be a clear threat to people’s safety, livelihoods and rights.”

The law comes amid growing fears about the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In a news conference, Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, called the law “a balanced and human-centered approach” that will “no doubt be setting the global standard for years to come.”

The regulatory framework, which classifies AI uses by risk and increases regulation on higher risk levels, was first proposed in 2021.

The riskiest uses for AI are banned. According to the law, those include systems that exploit specific vulnerable groups, biometric identification systems for law enforcement purposes and artificial intelligence that deploys manipulative “subliminal techniques.”

Limited risk systems, such as chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, or technology that generates images, audio or video content, are subject to new transparency obligations under the law.

“The #AIAct is much more than a rulebook – it’s a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global AI race,” Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for Internal Market, wrote on social media. “The best is yet to come.”

