By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Moody’s downgraded its outlook on China’s government credit ratings to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing downside risks to the country’s fiscal strength, its lower economic growth in the medium-term and the ongoing downsizing of its property sector.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

