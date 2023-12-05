Israeli regulators are looking into unusual trading prior to October 7 attack

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Regulators in Israel are aware of and reviewing research that suggests some unknown traders may have had advance knowledge of the October 7th Hamas attacks.

“This subject is known and is being thoroughly checked,” Sivan Carmon, a spokesperson for the Israel Securities Authority, told CNN in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes after preliminary research released Monday by professors at Columbia University and New York University found an “unusual” spike in bets against the value of Israeli companies in the days before the attacks.

The ISA, the Israeli equivalent of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, is charged with fighting securities fraud, insider trading and other market abuse.

The spokesperson said the Israeli regulator “works with all relevant factors in Israel and abroad.”

