Sam Altman agrees to return to OpenAI in a bizarre reversal of fortunes

Published 10:22 PM

By Clare Duffy and David Goldman, CNN

New York (CNN) — Sam Altman has agreed to return to lead OpenAI, the company said in a post on X, just days after his surprise ouster as chief executive and an employee backlash that threatened to undermine what has been the leading company in the fledgling artificial intelligence industry.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,” the post said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

