505 OpenAI employees threaten to quit and call on the board to resign over Sam Altman’s firing

(CNN) — Hundreds of OpenAI staffers are calling for the resignation of the ChatGPT company’s board, and threatening to quit themselves, after a tumultuous weekend that began with the surprise ouster of CEO Sam Altman and ended with Altman being hired by Microsoft.

In a letter obtained by CNN, the more than 500 employees accused the OpenAI board of mishandling Altman’s firing.

“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI,” wrote the employees.

“We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees.” The employees also warned that they would “imminently” follow Altman to Microsoft unless the board resigns and reinstates Altman and Greg Brockman, the former OpenAI president who was also removed by the board on Friday.

Among the signatories is Mira Murati, who as recently as Friday had been named by the board as Altman’s interim successor, as well as Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist who had been widely reported as having played a role in Altman’s dismissal. Murati’s promotion has since been superseded by the appointment of incoming interim CEO Emmett Shear, the 40-year-old co-founder of the livestreaming company Twitch.

On Monday, as news of the letter emerged, Sutskever posted an apology on X that acknowledged his contribution to the leadership crisis, which appeared to revolve around tensions between Altman and the board about the pace and scope of AI development.

“I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions,” he said. “I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

