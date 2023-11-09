Another labor deal averts strike at eight more Vegas casinos

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Culinary union has reached a deal with MGM Resorts International covering 25,400 members, averting a strike at eight casinos that had been set to start Friday.

The deal, announced in a tweet by the union, comes a day after a similar deal was reached with Caesars Entertainment that averted a strike by 10,000 other union members at nine casinos operated by that company.

Both those tentative agreements need to be ratified by rank-and-file members before they can take effect and end the risk of a strike altogether. Negotiations are due to take place Thursday at the remaining company facing a Friday strike, Wynn Resorts, but the threat of the largest hospitality strike in US history that had been due to start at 5 am local time on Friday has largely ended.

