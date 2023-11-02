National Association of Realtors CEO steps down, days after the trade group was found liable for conspiracy to inflate rates

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Bob Goldberg, chief executive officer of the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, is stepping down, the organization announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, a federal jury in Missouri found NAR and two brokerages conspired to keep real estate agent commissions artificially high and determined they were liable for $1.8 billion in damages.

NAR has faced a difficult year, setting aside the jury verdict and even the troubled housing market.

In August, the NAR president, a member agent Kenny Parcell, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Earlier this month, Redfin withdrew its membership from NAR.

Nykia Wright, previously CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, has been appointed NAR interim Chief Executive Officer, starting November 20th.

She began her career in the financial services industry and, prior to leading the Sun-Times, was a strategy consultant who advised companies and organizations on operational, financial and performance improvement matters.

“We are delighted to welcome Nykia as interim CEO,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper, a real estate agent from Nampa, Idaho, and broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty.

“Her deep experience driving organizational transformation positions her well to advance our strategy, vision and culture initiatives,” said Kasper. “I look forward to working with her, in partnership with our leadership team and staff, to continue strengthening our organization.”

The National Association of Realtors is a powerful non-profit organization with over $1 billion in assets and over 1.5 million member real estate agents and housing industry employees that has trademarked the title of “Realtor.”

Goldberg, the outgoing NAR CEO, said in a statement on Thursday that his decision to leave the company was made in October.

”After announcing my decision to retire earlier this year, and as I reflected on my 30 years at NAR, I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future,” Goldberg said.

He added: “Nykia’s strategic expertise and forward-looking perspective are exactly what NAR needs to continue advancing its mission in an ever-changing world.”

