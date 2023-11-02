35,000 workers across 18 casinos will strike on Nov 10 if deal isn’t reached

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 will strike on November 10 at 5 am PT if a contract is not agreed by then, they said in a news release Thursday.

Thirty-five thousand workers would strike across 18 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip if a five-year contract is not reached, the release said.

“A month ago, workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike and we have continued negotiating in good faith, but unfortunately companies haven’t made enough movement in negotiations,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, said in a statement. “Their current proposal on the table is historic, but it’s not enough and workers deserve to have record contracts – especially after these giant corporations are enjoying their record profits.”

The unions are asking for better pay, a reduced workload and quotas and provision of safety protections, among other things, according to a previous news release.

In September, members voted 95% in favor of a strike authorization in Las Vegas, the unions said at the time.

The two unions represent 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, and 53,000 workers were eligible to vote in September’s strike authorization, a release from the unions said at the time. Approximately 40,000 members were working under an expired contract that had ended earlier, they said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.