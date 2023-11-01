Sam Bankman-Fried ‘told you a story, and he lied to you,’ prosecutors tell the jury

By Allison Morrow, CNN

New York (CNN) — Attorneys began their closing arguments Wednesday to the jurors who will decide Sam Bankman-Fried’s fate, as the closely watched fraud trial enters its final stretch.

US Assistant Attorney Nicholas Roos presented the government’s view that Bankman-Fried is guilty of stealing money and engaging his business partners in a cover-up.

Roos described the scheme as “a pyramid of deceit, built by the defendant on a foundation of lies and false promises — all to get money.”

Eventually, Roos continued, “it collapsed, leaving countless victims in its wake.”

The case centers on the collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange founded by Bankman-Fried, that spiraled into bankruptcy a year ago, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers locked out of their accounts and unable to move their money. The fraud, according to the government, was happening behind the scenes, while Bankman-Fried’s other firm, Alameda Research, was secretly siphoning money from customer deposits.

‘He knew it was wrong’

Roos told jurors that the core issue in dispute in the case was whether Bankman-Fried knew that taking the money was wrong, and not simply an honest mistake carried out by an absentminded startup founder.

“The answer is clear: He took the money, he knew it was wrong, he did it anyway,” Roos said. “Because he thought he was smarter… he thought he could talk his way out of it.”

The prosecutor said that when Bankman-Fried took the stand, testifying for three days before the jury, “he told you a story, and he lied to you.”

Bankman-Fried “came up with a tale that was conveniently put together to exclude himself from the fraud.”

Roos noted that Bankman-Fried was confident and had a “perfect memory” when questioned by his own attorney. But under cross-examination, “suddenly… he couldn’t remember a single detail about his company. It was uncomfortable to hear.”

Taking aim at Bankman-Fried’s defense that his companies had “messy accounting,” Roos said: “I mean, gimme a break — that was a lie.”

Ultimately, Bankman-Fried thought it was OK, and claims he wasn’t aware of many of the actions in question. But “not a single other witness” has said the same. The government’s witnesses, which included three senior executives in the defendant’s inner circle, saw the commingling of funds as “a bright red line.”

Over several hours, Roos sought to illustrate how Bankman-Fried was fraudulently duplicitous for years as he built out his crypto empire.

Repeatedly, Bankman-Fried told reporters, customers, investors and lawmakers that customer deposits were safe. While saying publicly that FTX was “wholly separate” from Alameda and a “neutral piece of market infrastructure,” Roos said, Bankman-Fried compiled a spreadsheet that showed Alameda’s $65 billion line of credit — one of several secret, special privileges afforded to Alameda as a customer of FTX.

The “public lies” show his criminal intent, Roos said.

As Roos spoke to the jury, Bankman-Fried kept his eyes trained on his laptop, occasionally typing and scrolling.

His parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, greeted their son briefly in the morning before the trial began, but were not visibly present during the government’s closing argument.

