Rite Aid is closing nearly 100 stores as part of its bankruptcy. See the list

New York (CNN) — Rite Aid, which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is now preparing to shed almost 100 stores nationwide as part of its restructuring efforts.

The first tranche of stores to be sold — both leased and owned — is located in twelve states, according to A&G Real Estate Partners, which is advising the drug store chain on its real estate portfolio. The states include California (17 stores), Maryland (4), Michigan (16), New Jersey (8), New York (17), Ohio (4), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (17), New Hamphire (2) and Washington (10), Alabama (1), Idaho (1).

The writing has been on the wall for some time for Rite Aid, the third-biggest standalone pharmacy chain in the US, as the entire drug store retail sector struggles to compete with Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart, Target and Costco moving deeper into the space and offering more customer-friendly alternatives to the nationwide pharmacy chains.

Compounding its problems were legal troubles stemming from accusations of filing unlawful opioid prescriptions for customers.

Rite Aid is in much worse financial shape than its competitors. Over the past six years, Rite Aid has tallied nearly $3 billion in losses.

While it has secured $3.5 billion in financing and debt reduction agreements from lenders to keep the company afloat through its bankruptcy, Rite Aid said it would accelerate store closures and sell off some of its businesses, including prescription benefit provider Elixir Solutions. Bankruptcy could also help resolve the company’s legal disputes at a vastly reduced cost.

As it reevaluates its portfolio of stores, these are the Rite Aid locations that are currently up for sale:

SEC Alabama Ave. & Pike St. in Monroeville, Alabama

920 East Valley Blvd in Alhambra, California

571 Bellevue Road in Atwater, California

3029 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa, California

139 North Grand Ave. in Covina, California

20572 Homestead Road in Cupertino, California

24829 Del Pradoin Dana Point, California

7859 Firestone Blvd. in Downey, California

8509 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine, California

15800 Imperial Hwy. in La Mirada, California

30222 Crown Valley Pkwy. in Laguna Niguel, California

4046 South Centinela Ave. in Los Angeles, California

499 Alvarado St. in Monterey, California

1670 Main St. in Ramona, California

1309 Fulton Ave. in Sacramento, California

901 Soquel Ave. in Santa Cruz, California

19701 Yorba Linda Blvd. in Yorba Linda, California

25906 Newport Road in Menifee, California

1600 North Main St. in Meridian, Idaho

5808 Ritchie Hwy. in Baltimore, Maryland

5 Bel Air South Pkwy. in Bel Air, Maryland

728 East Pulaski Hwy. in Elkton, Maryland

7501 Ritchie Hwy. In Glen Burnie, Maryland

35250 South Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township, Michigan

36485 Garfield Road. in Clinton Township, Michigan

1900 East 8 Mile Road. in Detroit, Michigan

25922 Middlebelt Road. in Farmington Hills, Michigan

924 West Main St. in Fremont, Michigan

715 South Clinton St. in Grand Ledge, Michigan

3100 East Michigan Ave. in Jackson, Michigan

15250 24 Mile Road in Macomb, Michigan

1243 U.S. 31 South in Manistee, Michigan

15181 Telegraph Road in Redford, Michigan

320 N Main St. in Redford, Michigan

51037 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, Michigan

109 North Whittemore St. in St. Johns, Michigan

102 North Centerville Road in Sturgis, Michigan

9155 Telegraph Road in Taylor, Michigan

47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom, Michigan

205-209 Main St. in Berlin, New Hampshire

Grove St. and Route 101 in Peterborough, New Hampshire

37 Juliustown Road in Browns Mills, New Jersey

1426 Mount Ephraim Ave. in Camden, New Jersey

1636 Route 38, Suite 49 in Lumberton, New Jersey

210 Bridgeton Pike in Mantua, New Jersey

108 Swedesboro Road in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Route 33 and Robbinsville- Edinburg Road in Robbinsville, New Jersey

773 Hamilton St. in Somerset, New Jersey

1434 South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, New Jersey

836 Sunrise Hwy. in Bay Shore, New York

452 Main St. in Buffalo, New York

15 Arnold St. in Buffalo, New York

901 Merrick Road in Copiague, New York

577 Larkfield Road in East Northport, New York

2 Whitney Ave. in Floral Park, New York

115-10 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica, New York

2453 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore, New York

3131 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, New York

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank in Medford, New York

4188 Broadway in New York, New York

195 8th Ave. in New York, New York

1033 St. Nicholas Ave. in New York, New York

593 Old Town Road in Port Jefferson, New York

101 Main St. in Sayville, New York

65 Route 111 in Smithtown, New York

397 Sunrise Hwy. in West Patchogue, New York

120 South Main St. in New Carlisle, Ohio

Euclid & Strathmore in East Cleveland, Ohio

1204 Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton, Ohio

2323 Broadview Road in Cleveland, Ohio

981 Medford Center in Medford, Oregon

4346 N.E. Cully Blvd. in Portland, Oregon

2722 West 9th St. in Chester, Pennsylvania

5990 University Blvd. in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

1709 Liberty Ave. in Erie, Pennsylvania

6090 Route 30 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania

301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, Pennsylvania

1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle, Pennsylvania

700 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington, Pennsylvania

350 Main St. in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania

5612 North 5th St. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2401 East Venango St. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3000-02 Reed St. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7941 Oxford Ave. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

136 North 63rd St. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

10 South Center St. in Pottsville, Pennsylvania

351 Brighton Ave. in Rochester, Pennsylvania

208 East Central Ave. in Titusville, Pennsylvania

SR 940 and Main St. in White Haven, Pennsylvania

3620 Factoria Blvd SE in Bellevue, Washington

11919 NE 8th St in Bellevue, Washington

222 Telegraph Road in Bellingham, Washington

1195 Boblett St. in Blaine, Washington

17125 SE 272nd St. in Covington, Washington

10103 Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington

2518 196th St SW in Lynnwood, Washington

3202 132nd St., S.E. in Mill Creek, Washington

601 South Grady Way in Renton, Washington

2707 Rainier Ave. in South Seattle, Washington

