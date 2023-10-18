Skip to Content
Nokia says will cut up to 14,000 jobs

Published 11:15 PM

By Michelle Toh, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Nokia will slash up to 14,000 jobs in a major cost-cutting drive, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Finnish telecom giant announced the move as part of a wider restructuring that will lower its headcount to a 72,000 – 77,000 employee organization from 86,000 currently.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.

