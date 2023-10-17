US retail sales rose for the sixth-straight month

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Spending at US retailers continued to grow last month, a fresh sign that American shoppers aren’t tapping out just yet.

Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not inflation, grew 0.7% in September from the prior month. That’s slightly below August’s revised 0.8% gain and marks the sixth-straight month of growth.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.