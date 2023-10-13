Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah killed in southern Lebanon, 6 others wounded

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

(CNN) — At least one journalist was killed and six others were injured Friday while covering the war between Israel and Hamas in southern Lebanon.

Reuters said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” to learn that one of its videographers, Issam Abdallah, had been killed in the incident.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

The news agency said two other Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were also injured in the incident.

Al Jazeera separately said that two of its journalists, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were wounded. The Agence France-Presse news agency confirmed two of its journalists had been injured.

Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Prior to the Friday incident, at least 10 journalists have been killed since the onset of the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.