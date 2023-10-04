Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.2 billion for tonight’s drawing. Here are your odds – and what you could buy

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Your dream of buying 400 private jets or some Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters for you and 143 of your closest friends could become reality after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The grand prize is worth an estimated $1.2 billion (before taxes, of course). If you hit the jackpot but can’t wait 29 years to collect all your dough, the cash value option is a more modest $551.7 million.

The fateful numbers will be plucked at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Of course, you’re far more likely to get killed by fireworks or have quintuplets naturally than hit the jackpot. The odds of nabbing the big bonanza is 1 in 292.2 million.

And Wednesday’s gargantuan jackpot isn’t even the biggest in Powerball history.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won in November, followed by a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016.

If you do miraculously hit the jackpot, try to stay sane with some smart planning.

