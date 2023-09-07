Jen Psaki gets Monday prime time spot on MSNBC

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

(CNN) — Jen Psaki’s cable news show is expanding into prime time.

The former White House press secretary turned MSNBC personality will begin hosting the network’s Monday 8pm ET hour, people familiar with the matter said.

Psaki, the people said, will still host “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sundays.

The Monday 8pm hour has belonged to “All In With Chris Hayes,” but the show has lately been anchored by a cast of rotating hosts. Hayes will continue to anchor the program Tuesday through Friday. A person familiar with the matter said the move will allow him to focus on his podcast and live events tour.

A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately provide a comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.