Skip to Content
CNN - Money

Digital payments company Square experiences outage

By
Published 11:35 PM

By Rob McLean, CNN

New York (CNN) — Square, the digital payments company, experienced outages on several services Thursday.

“We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix,” the company tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The company’s status page indicated that its “engineering team are actively working to identify the issue.”

“All hands are on deck, and we’ll update you as soon as we have news,” the company wrote on its status page.

Square did not provide additional comment.

Outage-tracking site Downdetector indicated Square’s outage started Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how widespread it is.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Money

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content