The Fed’s preferred inflation measure stayed high in July — and consumers are continuing to spend

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — Consumers continued to splurge in July even though inflation remained elevated, according to a closely watched economic report released Thursday.

Consumer spending increased 0.8% last month, according to a Commerce Department report that included the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures index showed that prices increased 0.2% on a monthly basis and 3.3% annually.

When stripping out the more volatile energy and food prices, the core PCE index showed prices increased 0.2% from the month before and 4.2% for the 12 months ended in July.

Economists were expecting monthly increases of 0.2% for the headline and core indexes and 3.3% and 4.2%, respectively, for the annual numbers.

This story is developing and will be updated.

