Troubled Chinese homebuilder Country Garden is rushing to raise cash to avoid default

Hong Kong (CNN) — Country Garden is raising funds to avoid default, as the troubled real estate giant battles a liquidity crisis which some fear could spread to China’s wider economy and even spill over abroad.

The Foshan, Guandong-based company said Wednesday that it plans to issue new shares worth 270 million Hong Kong dollars ($34.4 million) to Kingboard Holdings, a manufacturer of laminates based in Hong Kong, in lieu of a loan that was due for repayment.

The announcement came on the same day that a major Chinese city, Guangzhou, relaxed mortgage rules for homebuyers in a bid to support the embattled property sector.

Country Garden’s move marks a fresh effort by the real estate firm, which was the largest residential property developer in China last year, to avoid default as it scrambles to raise cash and reassure its investors.

On Monday, the company said its $100 billion project in Malaysia, its largest overseas development, was “operating normally,” adding that its operation in the region was “safe and stable.” The announcement, along with China’s latest measures to support the sector, gave a brief lift to Country Garden’s shares in Hong Kong.

But the stock is still down 67% this year, and the company is being squeezed.

Country Garden has nearly $200 billion in total liabilities. It faces mounting pressure to pay off its debts — it has about 31 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) in bonds set to mature through the end of 2024, according to Moody’s.

Earlier this month, reports of the company missing payments on two dollar-denominated bonds shocked the market. And last week, the company moved a deadline from August 25 to August 31 for bondholders to vote on a plan to extend payment on a 3.9 billion yuan ($530 million) bond.

The company is slated to report its first-half earnings later on Wednesday. Investors will watch the report closely for details about how it may cope with its cash crunch.

How the crisis started

Investors worry that a debt default by the company could deal a further blow to already fragile investor confidence as Beijing tries to rescue the ailing sector, which is key to China’s economic growth.

On August 10, Country Garden acknowledged that it was facing the “biggest difficulty” since its establishment in 1992, citing deteriorating sales and a difficult refinancing environment. It forecast a loss of $6.2 billion to $7.6 billion for the first six months of this year.

The news triggered a sell-off in the company’s securities, forcing it briefly to suspend trading in 11 of its onshore bonds. Chinese state media reported at the time that the developer was expected to start a debt restructuring soon.

On Wednesday, Guangzhou became the first major Chinese city to announce an easing of mortgage regulations aimed at encouraging homebuying.

Under the new rules, people who have held mortgages previously can be considered first-time homebuyers and enjoy preferential loans, according to a notice by the city’s government.

The move came days after three Chinese regulators issued a joint statement allowing local governments to loosen mortgage restrictions, as part of the central government’s efforts to revive buyer demand.

Among other efforts, the housing and tax authorities jointly said Friday they would extend personal income tax rebates for people who buy new homes within one year after selling previous properties.

