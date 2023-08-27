Skip to Content
CNN - Money

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo pledges to be ‘practical’ in working with China

By
today at 7:12 PM
Published 7:19 PM

By Michelle Toh, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she is visiting Beijing “with the spirit of being practical and finding concrete opportunities” to advance mutual interests at her Monday meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Wang said Beijing was ready to work with Washington, adding that US-China economic relations were important not just to the two countries, but to the rest of the world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Money

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content