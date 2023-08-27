US Commerce Secretary Raimondo pledges to be ‘practical’ in working with China

By Michelle Toh, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she is visiting Beijing “with the spirit of being practical and finding concrete opportunities” to advance mutual interests at her Monday meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Wang said Beijing was ready to work with Washington, adding that US-China economic relations were important not just to the two countries, but to the rest of the world.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.