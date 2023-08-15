Home Depot sales fell as housing market cooled
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN
New York (CNN) — Home Depot’s sales dropped 2% during its latest quarter as the housing market cooled off.
“We did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories,” said Home Depot CEO Ted Decker.
Home Depot is a closely-watched barometer for US housing strength.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.