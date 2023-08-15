Skip to Content
Home Depot sales fell as housing market cooled

Published 3:11 AM

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Home Depot’s sales dropped 2% during its latest quarter as the housing market cooled off.

“We did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories,” said Home Depot CEO Ted Decker.

Home Depot is a closely-watched barometer for US housing strength.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

