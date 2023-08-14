CNN announces sweeping new lineup ahead of 2024 election

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

New York (CNN) — CNN on Monday announced a sweeping new lineup, overhauling key time slots as it seeks to bolster its ratings and reboot its programming ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The network said Abby Phillip will anchor a 10 p.m. ET prime time program out of New York and that Laura Coates will helm an 11 p.m. ET program from Washington.

CNN named Phil Mattingly as the co-anchor of its flagship morning show, “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow. Kasie Hunt will anchor “Early Start.” Later in the day, CNN added a new 3 p.m. ET show anchored by Pamela Brown.

CNN also announced that it will reimagine its weekend lineup to win viewers on Saturday mornings. The network said Victor Blackwell will anchor a program Saturday at 8 a.m. ET; Michael Smerconish will remain at 9 a.m. ET; Chris Wallace will join at 10 a.m. ET; and Christiane Amanpour at 11 a.m ET.

On Sundays, Manu Raju will take over as host of “Inside Politics Sunday.”

“One of CNN’s key differentiators is our deep roster of experienced journalists, reporters and storytellers,” said CNN’s four-person leadership team, made up of Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling, in a statement. “Many joined CNN early in their careers and have grown with the network throughout the years.”

The leadership team described the group of hosts as “extraordinarily talented” and said they “share the same CNN sensibility: versatility, determination and an inquisitive and empathetic approach to reporting the news.”

“By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN’s position as the most trusted name in news,” they said.

