Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year

New York (CNN) — Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks in its largest recall of 2023.

The manufacturer announced Thursday 168,000 vehicles in the US have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.” The leak could potentially cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source,” Toyota added.

The company will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available. In the meantime, Toyota said its dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.”

Toyota will notify vehicle owners who are affected by the faulty part by early October. Owners can visit Toyota.com/recall and enter either their VIN number or license plate information to see whether their car is included in the recall.

This is the seventh recall involving the 2022 or 2023 Tundra model. Previous recalls included problems with the car’s electronic parking brake system, loose axle nuts, and a software issue with the vehicle’s rearview camera.

In March, Toyota conducted a safety recall in the US of about 130,000 2022 and 2023 Tundras, due to a truck-bed cover that could detach from the vehicle, making it a potential crash hazard.

The most recent Tundra recall was on July 7. It involved improperly welded chains which are used to hold a spare tire underneath the vehicle.

CNN has reached out to Toyota for comment.

