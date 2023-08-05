Wells Fargo says missing deposits glitch is resolved

By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Wells Fargo glitch that made some customers’ direct deposits disappear from their bank accounts is over, the bank said on Saturday.

“All accounts have been resolved and are showing accurate balances and transactions,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Amy Bonitatibus said in a statement to CNN. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

The issue began on Thursday when a wave of Wells Fargo customers complained on social media that they could not access money they had deposited at the bank.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN the problem was caused by an isolated tech glitch and was not at all related to a cybersecurity incident.

It’s not clear how many customers were affected by the glitch. Wells Fargo said only a “limited number” of customers were unable to see recent check deposit transactions.

Back in March, Wells Fargo reported the same problem of some customers’ direct deposits not showing up, according to an NBC News report.

If customers notice missing funds from a Wells Fargo account or any bank account, they should contact the bank directly, according to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

