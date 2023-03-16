European Central Bank faces ‘unenviable choice’ on interest rates due to banking woes

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

As recently as 24 hours ago, the European Central Bank (ECB) was widely expected to hike interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday in its fight against inflation. But Wednesday’s market turmoil could force a rethink.

Banking stocks sold off sharply Wednesday, as concerns about the sector’s resilience in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s demise spread beyond the United States.

Credit Suisse plummeted to a new record low. The lender has now agreed a $53 billion loan from Switzerland’s central bank saying it was a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

The move seems to have reassured investors for now, with European bank stocks rebounding Thursday.

Although European banks are judged to be well-capitalized, analysts say the events of the past week could lead them to adopt a more cautious approach to lending. That would weigh on economic growth and inflation, reducing the need for rate hikes.

The ECB’s decision, due at 9.15 a.m. ET, “is a test of the conundrum facing central banks,” said Adam Hoyes, an economist at Capital Economics.

“There are still huge uncertainties about what might happen next, but central banks … will now have to factor in the risk that the current situation snowballs into a broader loss of confidence in the banking system and a significant tightening in financial conditions,” he added.

Inflation versus market turmoil

At 8.5% in February, inflation in the euro area remains far above the ECB’s 2% target. And data Wednesday showed a stronger than expected increase in industrial production across the 20 countries that use the euro.

The ECB and other central banks will be weighing inflationary pressures against the risk of adding further stress to markets.

If it holds off on making policy decisions for financial stability reasons, the ECB risks creating a perception that its “commitment to price stability has been compromised,” Hoyes said.

But “forging ahead with its tightening cycle regardless risks worsening the selloff, jeopardizing stability,” he added. “That is an unenviable choice.”

And words will matter as much as actions. ECB President Christine Lagarde will have to reassure investors that no major euro area bank is in the same situation as Credit Suisse, and that it has their back.

“Communication will be essential,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. “I still think that the ECB will deliver the pre-announced 50 basis point rate hike today … combined with communication that [it] stands ready to provide additional liquidity to banks if needed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.