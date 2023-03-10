Roku held nearly $500 million at Silicon Valley Bank and does not know if it will recover the funds

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Roku held approximately $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday and was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the streaming technology company disclosed in an SEC filing.

That’s approximately 26% of the company’s cash and cash equivalents, Roku said, adding that most of its deposits with the bank are uninsured.

“The company’s deposits with SVB are largely uninsured,” Roku said. “At this time, the company does not know to what extent the company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB.”

However, Roku said it has enough existing cash and cash flow from operations to “meet its working capital, capital expenditures, and material cash requirements from known contractual obligations for the next twelve months and beyond.”

SVB collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.

California regulators closed down the tech lender and put it under the control of the FDIC.

The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

Other companies face fallout

Roblox also said in a filing that 5% of its $3 billion in cash was held at SVB. The video game company said the collapse will not affect its day-to-day operations.

Crytpo lender BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy in November, disclosed it held $227 million with SVB in a bankruptcy filing Friday. BlockFi said in November it had halted withdrawals after facing “significant exposure” to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, as well as its sister hedge fund Alameda.

BlockFi’s money in SVB is not FDIC-insured because it was in a money market mutual fund, the company learned from its bankruptcy trustee early this week.

And aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab held almost 8%, or approximately $38 million, of its total cash at the collapsed bank, it said in a Friday filing.

