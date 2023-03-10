Judge concerned Sam Bankman-Fried is too ‘technologically savvy,’ could find a way around tech restrictions

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan indicated at a hearing Friday he might modify FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions, but only after attorneys further tighten the restrictions on Bankman-Fried’s access to technology.

Kaplan said he’s still not convinced that the founder of bankrupt crypto trading platform FTX wouldn’t be able to circumvent the more-restrictive bail conditions that were filed last week.

“If he’s determined and inventive and I suspect he’s very inventive and technologically savvy he could find a way around it and conceivably not get caught,” Kaplan said in court Friday.

Bankman-Fried, who did not attend Friday’s hearing, is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, Calif. He is released on a $250 million bond while awaiting trial on fraud and conspiracy charges. He pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, Kaplan expressed concerns over how to handle the possibility of Bankman-Fried using other people’s devices if they’re brought into his California residence. He also said Bankman-Fried could simply use a flip phone to call someone to express what he would otherwise send in an email or text.

“This defendant has given some pretty strong reasons to be suspicious,” Kaplan said.

Judge Kaplan asked the defense to submit an updated bail modification order that would tighten the restrictions to address his concerns.

Kaplan also said he would sign an order modifying the conditions to allow Bankman-Fried access to an FTX database to prepare for trial, but that order also needed further restrictions.

Defense attorney Christian Everdell indicated the defense would submit new filings in the coming days.

Prosecutors said they’re moving along through the discovery process but there’s still plenty more to be turned over to the defense team including data from a warrant for approximately 30 Google accounts for Bankman-Fried and other FTX and Alameda employees.

Prosecutor Nicolas Roos also indicated there could be future subpoenas related to unindicted co-conspirators but did not elaborate further.

