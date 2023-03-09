Credit Suisse delays annual report after ‘late call’ from the SEC

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

Credit Suisse can’t catch a break.

In the latest piece of troubling news, the beleaguered Swiss bank has delayed the publication of its 2022 annual report following a “late call” from the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday evening.

The SEC got in touch over revisions the bank had previously made to its cash flow statements for 2019 and 2020, Credit Suisse said in a statement Thursday.

“Management believes it is prudent to briefly delay the publication of its accounts in order to understand more thoroughly the comments received,” it added.

Shares in the bank, which have been trading around record lows, slid 3%.

Credit Suisse said its 2022 financial results were not impacted. Those revealed that Credit Suisse made its biggest annual loss last year since the financial crisis in 2008.

