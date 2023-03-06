Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ after daughter’s illness forced a two-week absence

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Hoda Kotb returned to co-anchoring NBC’s “Today” show following a two-week absence, explaining to viewers that her daughter had a health issue.

At the top of Monday’s show, Kotb said her three-year-old daughter, Hope, was in the hospital for a “little more than a week,” including being in the ICU for a “few days.” She didn’t reveal her daughter’s specific health issue.

“I am so grateful she is home. She is back home,” a choked-up Kotb said. “I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely. I am just so happy.”

Kotb’s co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, also returned to the morning show Monday after leaving mid-show last week because of a Covid-19 diagnosis. Kotb thanked Guthrie for her support and thanked the doctors and nurses at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York.

“I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day,” Kotb told Guthrie. “I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

“I love you, too” Guthrie said. “You have a lot of friends out there.”

Kotb hasn’t appeared live on “Today” since February 17. In addition to hosting the 7 am to 9 am hours, she also co-hosts the 10 am hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

