Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with ‘Full Self-Driving’

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called “Full Self Driving” feature due to risks it can pose at intersections, even if the driver is paying attention and ready to take over control of the car.

The recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that in “certain rare circumstances” the FSD feature could cause the car to violate traffic laws “before some drivers may intervene.” Tesla will attempt to fix the problem through an over-the-air software update, the notice said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

