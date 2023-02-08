27 million watched Biden’s second SOTU address, in big viewership decline from last year

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, a 29% decline in viewership from Biden’s first address when more than 38 million tuned in.

According to Nielsen’s measurement, 73% of the audience was aged 55 and older, with only 5% of viewers aged 18-34.

Among broadcast networks, ABC News led the pack, averaging 4.4 million viewers and 1.1 million in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

NBC News averaged 3.8 million total viewers with 1 million in the demo. And CBS News averaged 3.6 million viewers with 708,000 in the demo.

On cable news, CNN averaged 2.4 million viewers, with 651,000 in the demo. MSNBC averaged 3.6 million viewers, with 500,000 in the demo.

The right-wing talk channel Fox News averaged 4.7 million viewers with 853,000 in the demo.

