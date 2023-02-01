Biden to take aim at junk fees in Competition Council meeting Wednesday

By DJ Judd, CNN

President Joe Biden is slated to announce new progress on his administration’s “competition agenda” during the fourth meeting of the Presidential Competition Council on Wednesday, taking steps to slash junk fees while calling on Congress to pass legislation targeting hidden and exorbitant fees across the travel, entertainment, utility and hospitality industries.

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said Biden will announce that the CFPB will propose a rule slashing excessive credit card late fees in a move the White House says will reduce those fees from $30 to $8 on average, saving American consumers as much as $9 billion a year.

“Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee,” Chopra said in a statement to CNN. “Today’s proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive.”

On a call with reporters Tuesday, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Biden will also use the meeting to call on Congress to pass a “Junk Fee Prevention Act,” targeting four types of excessive fees — excessive online concert, sporting event, and entertainment ticket fees; airline fees for families sitting together on flights; exorbitant early termination fees for TV, phone and internet services; and surprise resort and destination fees.

“These fees can be incredibly frustrating for typical Americans who have to travel or who are seeking to just engage in practical ways in our economy, like accessing internet services — they cost consumers billions of dollars a year, they make it harder for people to comparison shop,” Deese said. “But they also reduce competition and make it more difficult for innovators and new businesses to break into markets and offer better services at lower prices.”

Earlier this year, lawmakers grilled Live Nation president and CFO Joe Berchtold following a ticket sales debacle over exorbitant ticketing fees. Biden’s Transportation Department also took steps last fall during the previous meeting of the Competition Council to reduce “unnecessary hidden fees,” from airline and travel sites that the the President warned were “weighing down family budgets.”

“The President is calling for passage of a Junk Fee Prevention Act to provide millions of Americans with fast relief from these frustrating and costly fees,” the White House wrote in a fact sheet. “This will not only save Americans billions a year, but make our markets more competitive — creating a more even playing field so that businesses that price in a fair and transparent manner no longer lose sales to companies that disguise their actual prices with hidden fees.”

In addition to Wednesday’s actions targeting junk fees, Biden will also tout a new report from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) calling for increased competition in the mobile app market space, noting two companies — Apple and Google — “act as gatekeepers,” over the apps consumers access, employing policies that “have the potential to harm consumers by inflating prices and reducing innovation.”

