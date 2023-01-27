‘GMA3’ anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes depart ABC after reported romantic relationship

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC’s flagship morning show “Good Morning America,” are leaving ABC News, network president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staff Friday evening.

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” Godwin wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. “I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

A decision about who will co-anchor ABC’s “GMA3” and “20/20” — which Robach co-anchored — will come later, Godwin said.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A person familiar with the matter said the network had been negotiating with Holmes and Robach this week about an exit and the talks had advanced to final stages Friday.

“There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better,” the person said.

Their exit comes after Holmes and Robach were taken off the air last month following a Daily Mail report showing the pair apparently engaged in a romantic relationship.

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction” and requested staffers not to “gossip” about the matter while at work.

While the pair have remained off the air at “GMA3,” a rotating cast of hosts has filled in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.