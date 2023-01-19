Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance unexpectedly fell to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday.

That’s down from the prior week’s 205,000 and far below economists’ expectations of 214,000, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

The steady level of initial claims, which are considered a proxy for layoffs, show that the labor market remains tight.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people filing for ongoing unemployment benefits, totaled 1.65 million for the week ended January 7. That’s up from the previous monthly tally of 1.63 million.

Weekly jobless claims data is volatile and frequently subject to revision.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.