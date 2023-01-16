Are you a restaurant worker who recently came back to the industry? Tell us about it

Skip to Content
A server wearing a protective mask and gloves carries drinks at a restaurant in Montclair
By Alicia Wallace, CNN

At the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit in the United States. More than 5 million jobs were lost in a matter of weeks — almost half the industry.

The jobs were initially slow to return as some restaurants permanently closed and broader concerns such as those related to health, pay, and caregiving demands kept other workers on the sidelines.

Nearly three year later, the restaurant business is edging closer to full employment.

Are you a restaurant worker who returned to the industry? If so, we’d like to hear why.

Share your story with CNN below, and you could be featured in an upcoming article.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

