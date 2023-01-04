US job openings totaled 10.5 million in November, more than expected

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The number of available jobs in the United States totaled 10.46 million in November, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Labor.

That’s higher than the 10 million total job openings that economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv, and slightly lower than the upwardly revised October total of 10.51 million.

This story is developing and will be updated.

