‘Gold standard’ crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy. CEO resigns

By Matt Egan

FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry.

FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto wunderkind behind the exchange, will remain to assist in an orderly transition.

The bankruptcy proceedings include FTX US as well as FTX’s crypto hedge fund Alameda and about 130 other sister companies.

FTX said John Ray III has been appointed the new CEO and many exchange employees are expected to stay on to operate the company in Chapter 11.

Ray said bankruptcy protection will give FTX the chance to “assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders.”

The implosion of FTX, unthinkable just days ago, is shaking the crypto industry to its core. It was triggered by a run-on-the-bank-like crisis after serious questions were raised last week about the health of the FTX balance sheet.

“Everyone’s a little bit in shock,” said Shan Jun Fok, co-founder of Moonvault Partners, a crypto investment firm based in Hong Kong. “A lot of people trusted FTX as the gold standard.”

Regulators are now swirling to investigate what went wrong, and some lawmakers are demanding a crackdown.

Securities regulators in the Bahamas, where FTX.com is based, froze some of the embattled exchange’s assets on Thursday. Both the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, The Wall Street Journal reported. The DOJ declined to comment, and the SEC said it does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of investigations.

Bankman-Fried has been one of the faces of the crypto industry, amassing a fortune once totaling $25 billion that has since vanished. He was viewed as the crypto world’s white knight, stepping in to rescue struggling companies. FTX, backed by elite investors like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, rapidly became one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world.

FTX spent lavishly to reach endorsement deals with the likes of Gisele, Tom Brady and Steph Curry. The company’s logo and name are splashed on the home of the NBA’s Miami Heat and even on the logos of MLB umpires.

The implosion of FTX was preceded by the decision to lend billions of dollars’ worth of customer assets to fund risky bets by a sister hedge fund, the Journal reported on Thursday. Now that trading arm, Alameda, owes FTX a staggering $10 billion that the crypto exchange had serious trouble raising, the paper said.

