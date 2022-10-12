This key inflation measure shows prices rose faster than expected last month

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.

The US Producer Price Index, which tracks what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services, rose at an annual pace of 8.5% in September, down slightly from the 8.7% rise in August, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But the report showed prices rose 0.4% month over month.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting the 12-month rise in wholesale prices to slow to an 8.4% increase, and the month-to-month increase to come in at 0.2%, compared to the 0.1% decline in August.

The report gauges prices paid for goods and services before they reach consumers. It is getting particular attention from economists and investors this month because it is being released one day before — instead of after — the Consumer Price Index, the most closely watched inflation report, which measures retail prices.

Energy prices ticked up 0.7% in September, compared to August, after two month-over-month declines in July and August, and food prices posted a 1.2% one-month increase after a slight decline in August.

Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, the report showed that the prices of other goods were unchanged in September — but the price of services rose 0.4% for the month. Excluding food and energy prices from the broad range of producer prices, what is known as “core PPI,” registered a 0.4% month-over-month increase and a 7.2% rise over the course of the last 12 months. Economists had been forecasting a 0.3% month-over-month rise and a 7.3% rise.

The fight to bring down decades-high inflation has become a major concern for the Fed, which has been hiking interest rates at an unprecedented pace in an effort to cool the economy. But there are concerns that the Fed is hiking rates too fast and that it could soon plunge the US economy into a recession.

Stock futures, which had been pointing to a gain for US markets in Wednesday trading, fell sharply on the PPI report.

